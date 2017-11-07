Haryana's Shamma, Punjab's Prabhnoor advance in Junior Boxing Nationals

Rohtak, Nov 7 (IANS) Haryanas Yashi Shamma (60 kg) and Punjabs Prabhnoor (63 kg) scored decisive victories against Kishan Langu of Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtras Vaishali to advance to the next round of the inaugural Junior National Boxing Championship at the SAI National Boxing Academy here on Tuesday.

In the 60 kg weight category, Shamma displayed her class in the ring from the word go, piling on the pressure on her opponent from Arunachal. She landed her jabs and hooks on Langu and left her biting the dust which forced the referee to intervene and stop the contest midway into the second round.

Prabhnoor had it easier as the referee halted the contest in the first round itself as Vaishali was shaken by a flurry of punches.

In another encounter in the 66 kg weight category, Deepati from Haryana kept a safe distance from her opponent Sandra S.S. from Kerala even while landing her jabs.

As she mounted pressure, the Kerala pugilist succumbed to her punches and the referee declared her the winner in the initial moments of the third round.

