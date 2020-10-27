Haryana Woman Shot Dead Outside Her College, Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Faridabad, after she resisted his attempts to shove her into a car. The incident occurred on Monday, 26 October, reported news agency ANI.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman running away and attempting to escape, before she was shot dead.

The victim was identified as Nikita, who was standing outside her college, after she had gone there to take the exam. The attacker was identified as Touseef, who was allegedly waiting for her to come out, along with a friend.

Cops told ANI that Touseef was arrested aand the matter is under investigation.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," the father told news agency ANI. The police also added that Nikita and Touseef knew each other.

The National Commission for Woman has taken note of the incident and has written to the Haryana police chief to catch the other accused.

