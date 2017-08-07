Haryana Warriors beat North East Tigers to reach SBL final

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI Haryana Warriors registered their berth in the finals of the Super Boxing League (SBL) after winning their semi-final match against the North East Tigers 12-6, here at the Siri Fort Squash & Badminton Stadium on Sunday.

Haryana Warriors dominated the match as Haryana Warriors' skipper Neeraj Goyat, Sandeep Nain, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh, all won their respective bouts to help their team in winning the match 12-6.

Earlier on the night, it was Nanao Singh and Asha Roka who had given North East Tigers a 6-3 lead after three bouts. However, it was not enough for Asha Roka-led Tigers to win the match as they lost the last three bouts on the night to finish off their campaign on a disappointing note.

Sandeep Bhagri of Haryana Warriors defeated Nanao Singh in the Feather Weight category.

In the second bout of the night, it was up to Haryana Warriors' captain Neeraj defeated Basant Thapa in the Welter Weight category and helped his side in equalising the scores at 3-3 after two bouts.

North East Tigers' skipper Asha Roka defeated Haryana Warriors' Anita Kumari in the Super Fly Weight category.

Tigers' A Naoba Meitei beat Warriors' Sandeep Nain in the Middle Weight category to equalise the scores at 6-6.

In the fifth bout, Tigers' Jitender Nandal defeated Warriors' Sukhdeep Singh in the Super Middle Weight category and in the deciding bout Warriors' Jagdeep Singh defeated Tigers' Ashish Ahlawat in the Heavy Weight category to win the match for his side 12-6 on the night. (ANI)