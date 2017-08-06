Haryana village women send 1,001 rakhis to US President Donald Trump, PM Modi

Women of Marora, renamed as 'Trump Village', in Nuh of Haryana are looking to seal kinship with the US President Donald Trump by sending him 1,001 rakhis. The women are also sending the same number of rakhis to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rakhis, made by Muslim schoolgirls and women of the village, have pictures of Trump and PM Modi on them. In June, NGO Sulabh International adopted Marora and renamed it 'Trump village' after it started a programme to build toilets there. The name was not taken officially as controversies followed but the village does receive the benefits of Trump's name being attached with it. One of the students said they have accepted Trump as their brother. Shabrul, a 14-year-old student, said, "We started making these rakhis on August 1, and finished them in only five days. We enjoyed it." Three of the girls will visit the PMO on Monday to personally deliver the rakhis to PM Modi. Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak said they came up with the idea of making rakhis to promote brotherhood and unity. "The rakhis were sent to President Trump by Air India cargo on Saturday."