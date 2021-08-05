Haryana Tourists Thrash Local Youth in Himachal’s Mandi

As the tourists are heading to Himachal Pradesh in large numbers after the Covid-19 unlocking, the cases of hooliganism by tourists from neighbouring states have increased recently. The latest incident happened on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway-21 near Harbagh in Sundernagar area of Mandi district.

One local youth was severely thrashed by tourists traveling in a car bearing a Haryana number plate for allegedly not giving way to the vehicle. During the incident a large number of people were present on the spot, despite this, the tourists kept on beating the local youth. Traffic on the highway was also disrupted for a long time.

According to the statement of local residents Devraj, Karma Singh, Ravi Singh and Khem Raj, no one came forward to help the youth during the assault nor did anyone inform the police about the clash.

Sundar Nagar police station in-charge, Kamal Kant, said that no information about this incident have been received by the police. Appropriate action will be taken in this incident after an investigation, he added.

Recently the cases of hooliganism by tourists have increased in the state specifically in Mandi and Kullu-Manali region. A few days ago a tourist from Punjab had cut off the finger of a local in Mandi. In another incident a tourist from Punjab brandished his sword in Manali after a clash with locals.

As the Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, tourists from several states are now heading to Himachal Pradesh. However, the cases of clashes between the locals and tourists have increased recently in the state.

