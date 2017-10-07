Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba; Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017

New Delhi: Being the weekend, once again we will have two matches in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. In match one of the day, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans. In another game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle U Mumba. The first match of the day will begin at 8 pm IST and the second game will start an hour later at 9 pm.

The games will be telecast on the Star Sports network where commentary will be available in both English and Hindi. The live online streaming of the games will be available on Hotstar.

Talking about the Haryana versus the Titans game, we will back Haryana to win this one considering how they have fared in the season with 10 wins and five losses against their name. On the other hand, we have the Titans who have not got going as well as they would have liked. They have had seven wins but a whopping 11 losses in the ongoing season.

It is a tough one if one is to predict for the other match as both teams have had similar fortunes in the tournament. Mumba have had 10 wins and nine losses and Jaipur have had seven wins and eight losses. So it is really a touch and go as far as calling out the favourites in this match goes.