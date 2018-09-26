Haryana Steelers partners Alcis Sports for PKL-6

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Haryana Steelers on Wednesday announced its association with sports apparel manufacturers Alcis Sports for the upcoming sixth season of the cash-rich tournament, starting October 7.

Under the new association, Alcis Sports will provide technologically advanced sportswear to Haryana Steelers to enhance their comfort and performance during the tournament.

In the past, Alcis Sports has been the licensed apparel merchandise partner in India for both FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia besides being the official kit partner of the 2018 Kabaddi Dubai Masters.

Commenting on the association, Roshan Baid, Managing Director, Alcis Sports, said: "We are glad to be associated with Haryana Steelers for the sixth edition Pro Kabaddi League. Kabaddi being an indigenous sport is extremely close to our hearts and it is heartening to see its growing popularity in the last couple of years."

The entire apparel range for the Haryana Steelers features some of the most advanced garment technology and is highly stretchable.

Earlier in the day, the Steelers unveiled 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as their brand ambassador.

--IANS

tri/sed