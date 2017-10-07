Haryana Steelers defeat Telugu Titans in PKL contest

Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Haryana Steelers edged out Telugu Titans 32-30 in a thrilling encounter of the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

Wazir Singh's critical raid in the 40th minute proved to be the difference as Telugu Titans are now in real danger of not making it to the super playoffs. Singh scored 14 points for Haryana Steelers.

Rahul Chaudhari (11) and Nilesh Salunke (10) combined in unison to score 21 points for Telugu Titans but fell short in the end.

Haryana Steelers are second in Zone A with 69 points from 20 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 49 points from 21 matches.

Haryana Steelers were the stronger team in the first half with Wazir Singh and Surjeet Singh in fine raiding form. The first all out of the match was inflicted in the 12th minute by Haryana Steelers to lead 13-6.

Rahul Chaudhari scored his first raid point in the 13th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 8-13. Nilesh Salunke scored the bulk of raid points for Telugu Titans in the first 10 minutes.

The defence of both teams had a quiet first half as Haryana Steelers scored just one and Telugu Titans scored just two tackle points in the first 14 minutes. Nilesh Salunke got three more points with two raids for Telugu Titans in the 20 th minute.

Haryana Steelers went into the break leading 16-11.

Both teams kept picking points in the first five minutes of the second half as Haryana Steelers led 19-14. Haryana Steelers maintained their lead for most of the second half as they led 24-18 in the 32nd minute. The Steelers defence had a quiet game as they managed to score just one tackle point in 34 minutes.

--IANS

sam/bg