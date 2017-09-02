Haryana Steelers defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL contest

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) Prashanth Kumar produced a spectacular raiding performance as Haryana Steelers defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants 42-36 here on Saturday.

Kumar scored 14 points as Steelers came back strongly in the second half to record an impressive win. Sachin scored 13 points for Gujarat Fortunegiants as they squandered their first half advantage.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are top of Zone A with 42 points from 11 matches whereas Haryana Steelers are third with 28 points from eight matches.

Gujarat led 2-0 after two minutes with two successful raids. Sachin scored two raid points in one minute as Gujarat took a 5-3 lead after five minutes. Haryana Steelers were riding on Kumar's raiding as they trailed 8-9 after 10 minutes.

The Gujarat defence was on form as they scored four points in succession to lead 13-8 after 14 minutes. Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted an all out at the end of the first half to lead 20-13.

Haryana Steelers were slow starters in the second half as well as they scored just one point in reply to Gujarat's six points as they trailed 14-26.

Kumar, however, in the next seven minutes led the charge as Haryana Steelers scored seven straight points to trail 21-26 after 29 minutes.

Haryana inflicted an all out in the 30th minute as they trailed 25-28. Kumar made a two-point raid in the 32nd minute as Haryana tied the match at 29-29. Haryana Steelers inflicted another all out in the 34th minute to lead 35-29.

Gujarat's famed defence couldn't contain Haryana's raiders as they struggled to score points in the match. They could muster just eight tackle points whereas the Haryana defence led by Mohit Chhillar managed to score 11 tackle points.

Haryana kept their composure in the last five minutes as they didn't let go of their lead. They scored six points in the last five minutes to win 42-36.

