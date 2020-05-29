Chaos & Traffic Near Gurugram as Haryana Seals Borders With Delhi

The Haryana government, on Thursday, 28 May, issued orders to seal the state's borders with Delhi amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. Essential services, however, will be allowed. Following this, chaos prevailed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday morning.

According to NDTV, a massic traffic jam blocked the roads, and many people who were not allowed to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon border protested.

Delhi: People in large numbers gather at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana Govt yesterday sealed borders with the national capital in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/7O2F1dx0Pm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said, "The main reason behind the spike in cases is the entry of people from Delhi into areas of Haryana which share its border with Delhi," NDTV reported.

He added, 80 percent of the cases in the state are from districts adjoining the national capital.

"“Barring those categories for which relaxation has been granted by the High Court and the Union Home Ministry under lockdown 4.0, the inter-state border should be sealed.”" - Anil Vij, Haryana Home Minister

दिल्ली: दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर लोगों के 'पास' और पहचान पत्र की जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी।सब इंस्पेक्टर भीम सिंह ने बताया,"अभी तक कोई नई गाइडलाइन नहीं आई है, #Lockdown4 में जो गाइडलाइन दी गई है हम उसी को फॉलो कर रहे हैं।" pic.twitter.com/iRTjG19ASK — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had ordered Haryana to remove special restrictions imposed on its borders. The order came following a case that claimed the Haryana government was not allowing doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, and Delhi Police staff – all of whom render essential services – to travel between the states.

The Haryana government then gave an undertaking saying those involved in essential services will be allowed to travel between Delhi and Haryana.

On Thursday, Haryana reported 123 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,504 including 19 deaths.

According to the state's health department, the total cases in Gurgaon are 405, Faridabad 276, Sonipat 180, and Jhajjar 97.

Earlier, the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, too, was sealed again leading to long traffic jams.

