Haryana overwhelm Delhi in PKL

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Dabang Delhi suffered a third successive defeat following a 24-42 mauling against Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash here on Sunday.

Haryana Steelers are now top of the table in Zone A with 59 points from 18 matches. Dabang Delhi are bottom of the pile with 30 points from 15 matches.

Haryana made a strong start and never looked back as they showed their opponents why they are being considered one of the favourites.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya (six points) and Prashanth Rai (five points) got the raid points whereas Rakesh Singh (seven points) and Surender Nada (five points) were ruthless in the defence.

For Delhi, a disappointing campaign got worse as they suffered 10th defeat of the season.

--IANS

