Haryana: Olympic Medallist Malleshwari launches cleanliness drive in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], October 1 (ANI): Olympic Medallist Karnam Malleswari on Sunday launched a cleanliness drive under Centre's flagship programme 'Clean India' campaign in her hometown Yamunanagar.

Malleshwari commenced her campaign earlier in the day with a team of 300.

Malleswari's team included students, Government employees and locals.

Besides cleanliness campaign, Malleshwari along with her team planted trees.

Malleswari expressed hope that in the next few days numerous social workers and NGOs will join her to make Yamunanagar and the whole state of Haryana clean and green.

Malleswari said post receiving letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking her to join the campaign she began to build her team.

The retired weightlifting Olympic medalist also asserted that she is very excited about the cleanliness drive and wants to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's dream.

Under this campaign, a goal has been set to achieve the idea of ??Clean India by October 2, 2019.

Malleswari is country's first female player to win a medal in the Olympics.

She had won the bronze medal in the 69 kg category of weightlifting in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.(ANI)