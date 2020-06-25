Haryana not inking any new deal with Chinese firms: Khattar

Karnal, Jun 25 (PTI) The Haryana government is not signing any new business pact with Chinese firms and recently cancelled tenders for two power projects worth Rs 750 crore in which they were the lowest bidders, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Thursday.

'As far as Haryana is concerned, no new agreement is being signed with Chinese companies,' said Khattar, when asked about the state government’s response to the rising anti-China sentiments amid the increasing Indo-China border tensions.

Khattar said the state government will give priority to Indian companies.

Interacting with media persons after holding a 'janata darbar' in his home constituency here, Khattar said the state government recently cancelled its Power Department’s two tenders worth Rs 750 crore, which were likely to be allotted to Chinese firms.

Notably, the Haryana government had on June 20 decided to float fresh tenders for installing pollution control units at two of its thermal plants in the state.

Earlier, it had launched tenders for the work, which also attracted bids from some Chinese companies. The state government earlier this month scrapped the process of assigning the contract.

According to an official statement on June 20, in both the tenders, L-1 bidders (lowest bid) were the Chinese and the prices received were competitive.

“Though the rates received were competitive, the Haryana government has decided to cancel these tenders and to float fresh ones for domestic bidding on the pattern of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation), which is allowing bidders which are registered in India only”.

While blaming China for the global spread of coronavirus infection in a webinar by Kurukshetra University on June 6, Khattar had urged people to use 'Made in India' products and give up the lure for Chinese goods.

On some parents' bodies seeking concession in fees by private schools amid the coronavirus-hit academic activities, Khatar said the state government has asked schools to charge tuition fees only following talks held between school managements and parents.

Both the parents' bodies and the school managements were suggested to resolve the matter amicably, he said.

Responding to another question, the chief minister said, “The state government is committed to ‘zero tolerance’ towards corruption. In the future also, strict action will be taken in corruption cases.” On the ongoing work on digitalisation of land records in Haryana, Khattar said the entire land data records would be made online in the near future.

The Survey of India is currently marking land in the state using drones, he said.

“In coming times, entire land records will be available online. It will eliminate all land-related issues. Along with this, marking of the lands of municipal corporation and municipalities of the state is also being done to get the information about their ownership rights,” he said.

The chief minister earlier held a 'janata darbar' here to redress public grievances, during which he interacted with over 100 people and assured them speedy redressal of their problems.

During the 'Jan Sunwai-Janata Darbar' programme that lasted for nearly four hours, Khattar gave patient hearings to each of the complainants and directed officers concerned to look into their complaints.

During the interaction, Khattar also received some complaints, which could be resolved only after an investigation and assured the complainants to look into them closely.

Taking cognizance of a complaint related to Employment Department, Khattar ordered the suspension of the district employment officer with immediate effect after he was found to be absent during the Janata Darbar.

Later when the chief minister was told that the officer was absent due to some unavoidable reasons, he promised to reconsider his suspension order. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX RAX