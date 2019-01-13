Haryana to meet Odisha at men's U-21 hockey final at KIYG

Pune, Jan 13 (IANS) Favoured Odisha and Haryana took their places in the final of the mens Under-21 hockey final of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2019 as the latter outplayed neighbours Punjab 3-1 while the former defeated Uttar Pradesh 2-1.

In the men's U-21 semis, Haryana rode on goals from skipper Mandeep Mor (12th minute), Yashdeep Siwach (45th) and Kuldeep (46th) to get the better of Punjab 3-1 with some ease. For the losing side, Karajwinder Singh (23th) scored a consolation goal.

The second semi-final was a much closer affair with Odisha having to work hard for their 2-1 result against UP. Odisha rammed in two goals within the opening six minutes through Nilam Sanjeep Xess (4th) and Krishna Tirkey (6th) to set UP on their heels, but the latter thereafter mounted steady pressure in search for goals.

Odisha were stretched in holding on and could not deny Manish Rajbhar in the 42nd minute, which was the closest UP got to an equalizer.

On Tuesday, UP and Punjab play the third place classification match at 2 pm with the Odisha-Haryana final at 4pm.

