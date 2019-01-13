Haryana, Maharashtra, Manipur pugilists open on winning note at KIYG

Pune, Jan 13 (IANS) Boxers from Haryana, Maharashtra and Manipur launched their campaigns on a winning note on the first day of the Under-17 boxing event at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) here on Sunday.

In the boys' light bantam (52kg) category, Haryana's Harshit outpunched Deepak Kumar of Goa 5-0 while his statemate Sachin prevailed over Hikum Haji of Arunachal Pradesh by an identical score in the light fly weight (48kg) category.

The Maharashtra team, studded with fighters from the Boys Sports Company enjoyed a successful day out -- Naoba Singh, Bishwamitra Chongthham, Yaiphaba Meitei and Soibam Singh all winning their respective bouts.

In the girls' Under-17 category, Maharashtra's Aarya Kulkarni beat Delhi's Sakshi Choudhary 5-0 in the light bantam (52kg) and was joined in the next round by state mate Prajkta Shinde who beat Mudrika Gururani of Uttarakhand in the same category.

Haryana girls also started on a winning note as Sheetal Rani advanced with a close 3-2 win over Komal of Punjab in the flyweight (50kg) category.

At the first Khelo India Games, Haryana had topped the medal tally with 10 gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals. The state will be eying another such finish here with AIBA world youth champion Sakshi Chaudhary leading the way.

