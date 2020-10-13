Haryana Higher Education Council mulling to introduce 'Flexi Examination System' for PG courses

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the situation created by COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana State Higher Education Council on Tuesday discussed the possible implementation of 'Flexi Examination System' or 'Examination on Demand' on a pilot basis for postgraduate courses in state universities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created situations that necessitated the implementation of innovations to be put on a fast track. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Council discussed the use of the Flexi Examination System or Examination on Demand with six state-aided universities. Under this system, a student may appear in any subject at any point of time and for that examination may be conducted by offering questions or setting up question paper from question bank among other places," said the official spokesperson of the state government.

As per the spokesperson, the six universities with which consultations were held include Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani; Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind; Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar; Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat; Sri Vishwakarma Kaushal University, Palwal; and J.D. C. Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad.

"All these universities have come forward to try this system initially as a pilot project in selected departments, subjects, or courses," he said.

The spokesperson further said that since this system is student-centric, it has many advantages, and eventually, the institutions conducting examinations will adopt this concept over the next 4 to 5 years, which will allow the students to overcome their backlog.

"These deliberations and the consensus so emerged have also now been shared with the rest of the state-aided universities for discussing the issue with the faculty members," he added. (ANI)