Haryana Govt Bans Use Of Word 'Gorakh Dhandha' In State After Guru Gorakhnath Followers Meet CM Khattar

The Haryana government has banned the use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda', which was generally used to describe unethical practices, after a delegation of Gorakhnath community met state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The decision was taken by CM as the word reportedly hurts the sentiments of the members of the Gorakhnath community.

CM Khattar said that Guru Gorakhnath was a great saint and use of the 'Gorakh Dhandha' word in any official language, speech or in any context hurts the sentiments of his followers, therefore the use of the word in whatsoever context has been banned in the state, according to an official statement from Haryana CMO.

Guru Gorakhnath was a Hindu yogi and saint and a temple dedicated to him is located at Gord village, 20 km from Sonepat, reports Deccan Herald.

Guru Gorakhnath was the influential founder of the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India. The Gorakhnath Math and Gorakhpur city in Uttar Pradesh are named after him.