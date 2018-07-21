In Haryana, girls are no less than anybody: Miss India runner-up

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Miss India first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary, who hails from Haryana, says that her state has done an excellent job in bringing an equality between girls and boys with the help of government and this has shown amazing results in all fields.

"My state has really done an excellent job, especially with the help of government. So now we really can't say that girls are less because they are actually working so hard to bring the equality in terms of boys and girls, in terms of gender.

"Time has proven itself that girls are not less than anybody, specifically in my state Haryana. You see in terms of sports, beauty pageants, I think Haryana has left a mark with Manushi Chillar, with Phogat sisters. We've proved our mark in each and every field," Meenakshi told IANS in an interview here.

She was present to launch Sephora's store at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, here on Saturday.

With a presence in cities such as New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Pune, this would be Sephora's 17th store in the country.

Meenakshi along with Miss India World 2018 winner Anukreethy Vas and second runner up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu attended the launch and conducted a walkthrough of the store along with Vivek Bali, Chief Operating Officer - Sephora India at Arvind Beauty Brands.

Meenakshi says that makeup is every girl's best friend.

"It makes you look really pretty and Sephora has done an excellent job in making us look extremely beautiful, extremely confident...," she said by adding that Mascara, a nice lip shade are some of the beauty essentials in her bag.

Coming from an Army family, she says that her life is completely changed post winning the title.

"The normal girl I was has transformed into Miss India and I think the entire country knows it and the best part about that is that it has made me realize my own potential. So I think I realize what I was able to do and I am capable of much more so I am really excited to carry this journey forward and learn a lot more," she said.

--IANS

nv/vm