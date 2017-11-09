Haryana girls continue victory march in Junior Boxing Nationals

Rohtak, Nov 9 (IANS) The Haryana boxers continued their dominance in the ring as eight out of the 10 boxers marched into the finals of the inaugural Junior Women's National Boxing Championship at the SAI National Boxing Academy here on Thursday.

In the 48-kg weight category, Sanjeeta defeated Sandhya from Delhi as the bout went down to the wire. Even though Sanjeeta didn't let her opponent breathe as she threw a flurry of punches which continuously hit the Delhi girl, she stood firm till the last round but eventually lost out by a huge margin of 0-5.

Meenakshi (50-kg) also ran riot in her bout against Uttarakhand's Soniya Goni as she defeated her 5-0. In the 52-kg category, Poonam followed suit as she took on Maharashtra's Preeti and defeated her by the same score line of 5-0.

There were two Haryana boxers in the 54-kg category who made their way into the finals and will fight for the gold medal against each other. Vanlalhriapull from Mizoram lost to Priyanka 0-5 whereas Rajasthan's Jhalak Tomar was left biting the dust and the referee had to intervene to stop the contest against Yogita.

Yashi Sharma (60-kg) lost out on her opportunity for a gold medal as she lost to Arundhati from Rajasthan.

In the 63-kg category, Vinka registered a comeback victory over Delhi's Sidhi Gaur. Dipti also made her way into the summit clash as she defeated Himachal Pradesh's Shivangi. Raj Sahiba (70-kg) had to toil to edge past Tamil Nadu's Syedarshi Hussain as the clash went down to the wire.

Sushma also had to go the same way as Sahiba as she battled hard to eke out a 3-2 win against Punjab's Komal.

The final bouts scheduled for tomorrow will see these eight boxers vie for a gold medal as the inaugural junior nationals for women draws to an end.

