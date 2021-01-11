Haryana Cong demands special assembly session to pass resolution to repeal farm laws

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja.

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Sunday demanded 'special Assembly session to pass resolution to repeal farm laws enacted by Centre.'

Slamming Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Congress leader has asked them to be a 'true representative of people ' and talk about the concerns of farmers.

Selja lambasted Khattar over the incident in Karnal district, where agitating farmers vandalised the venue of Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Chief Minister on Sunday. "Khattar had to face embarrassment and canceled the meeting of farmers scheduled in Karnal, Police had to use tear gas on protesters," she added.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said that Congress has its stand on the laws, we have submitted more than 2 crores signature of farmers under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. State Congress decided to gherao the Raj Bhawan on January 15 in solidarity with the agitating farmers, she added.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)