Haryana To Completely Seal Its Borders With Delhi Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Says State Home Minister Anil Vij

New Delhi, May 28: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that its border with Delhi will be "completely sealed" due to rise in novel coronavirus cases. He said that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Haryana is due to people coming the national capital. "We will keep our border with Delhi completely sealed due to increasing COVID-19 cases," Vij said.

Vij in a letter to Home Secretary said that COVID-19 cases are rising in Haryana and the main reason in uncontrolled entre from Delhi to Haryana. Citing the cases of the past one week, the letter stated that 98 infections are reported in Faridabad, 111 in Gurugram, 27 in Sonipat, six in Jhajjar.

#WATCH "We will keep our border with Delhi completely sealed due to increasing COVID19 cases," Haryana Minister Anil Vij#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aVZsMJkec2 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020





Earlier, the Delhi High Court had intervened into the matter and ordered Haryana to allow those engaged in essential services to cross borders on producing e-passes. The Haryana government then allowed those essential service workers to cross borders. It also allowed the movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods.

According to the latest data from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Haryana has so far reported 1,381 coronavirus cases. Till now, 838 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. 18 people have also died from the infection.