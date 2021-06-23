Haryana CM begs for help from the Centre to rescue Vishal Jood from Australian jail

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in order to secure the release of Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood, who is currently detained in an Australian prison for his alleged role in a series of hate attacks in Sydney earlier this year against suspected pro-Khalistan Sikhs. According to a statement made by the CM's office, 24-year-old Jood was "innocent" and was imprisoned as a result of a "plot from anti-national forces" because he opposed anti-India elements for the sake of the Tricolour. Times Now was the first channel to break this story. Listen in!