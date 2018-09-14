Haryana CBSE topper abducted in broad daylight, gang-raped by12

Three men allegedly kidnapped and twelve gang-raped a 19-year-old college student on Wednesday in Rewari, Haryana. The girl was abducted when she was on her way to a coaching class. Three men who arrived in a four-wheeler intercepted her and kidnapped her before dragging her to a field where she was gang-raped by the twelve men and others already present at the field. A second-year college student, the survivor is a former Haryana CBSE board exam topper and was even felicitated by the President of India. Meanwhile, the Haryana CBSE topper's parents told that the police refused to register an FIR. The parents further claimed that they were threatened by the accused to refrain from reporting the case to authorities. The accused are still at large. The cops have filed a case and are trying to nab the accused.