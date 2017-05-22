Haryana boys break record at Asian Youth Athletics C'ships

Bangkok [Thailand], May 23 (ANI): Haryana youngsters Abhay Gupta and Sahil Silwal made history at the 2nd Asian Youth Athletics Championships by clinching the gold and silver medals respectively and breaking the championship record in the boys' discus throw competition at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

Abhay (56.47m) won the gold medal surpassing Iranian athlete Sajjad Hassens' record of 53.06m at the first Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Doha in 2015, while Sahil bagged the silver with an effort of 54.58m. Ing Bao of Malaysia settled for the bronze with a throw of 52.48m.

India also grabbed gold in boys 10000m Race Walk event, thanks to another Haryana youngster Sanjay Kumar, who won the title clocking 45:30.39 minutes. Masaru Suzuki (45:47.41) of Japan and Yao Zhang (46:12.58) of China followed him to win the silver and bronze medals respectively.

At the end of day three of the championships, India are placed at the third spot in the medals tally with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. With one more day to go in the competition, China tops the list with 12 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals followed by Chinese Taipei (5G, 4S, 1B) on second position.

Earlier on Saturday, national record holder in U-18 category Gurindervir Singh of Punjab and Keralas Abhishek Mathew won two gold medals for India.

The 16-year old sprinter, Gurindervir clocked 10.77s and finished ahead on Malaysian teenager Muhammad Adon (10.80s) and Sunjae Choi (10.81s) of Korea to win the boys 100m final.

Gurindervir smashed the youth national record last month at the 14th National Youth Athletics Championships held in Hyderabad with the timing of 10.74s in the 100m final.

The boys 800m race was a photo finish as Abhishek grabbed the gold for India with the timing of 1m 54.991s beating Sri Lankas Harsha Mudiyansela who had to settle for silver with 1m 54.993s timing. Qi Zhan (1:55.25) of China won the bronze medal.

Other medal winners from India are:

1) Damneet Singh (boys hammer throw, silver, 70.29m) 2) Mohit (boys shot put, silver, 18.82m) 3) Mohit (boys decathlon, silver, 5976 points) 4) Nitesh Poonia (boys hammer throw, bronze, 69.76m) 5) Seema (girls 3000m, bronze, 10:05.27) 6) Akshay Nain (boys 400m, bronze, 48.49s) (ANI)