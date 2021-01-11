Haryana: Approach Centre to find solution to farmers' issues, Hooda advises Khattar

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Chandigarh [India], January 11 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday advised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to talk to the Centre over farmers' protests and find a solution.

Hooda, while talking to ANI in Chandigarh said the "State government should refrain from conflicts because the situation is serious. Law and order situation is already out of control."

The statement came after agitating farmers vandalised the venue of Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Khattar in Karnal district on Sunday. Protesting farmers also damaged the helipad where Khattar was scheduled to land. Haryana Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)