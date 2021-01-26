Haryana: 223 more villages included under 24-hour power supply scheme on R-Day

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that 223 more villages will be included under the 'Mhara Gaon – Jagmag Gaon' scheme for round-the-clock power supply.

These villages will get 24-hour power supply from today, Khattar said while addressing a gathering at Panchkula after unfurling the national flag on the 72nd Republic Day.

With these 223 villages, the number of villages under the scheme has increased to 5,223.

The chief minister said that at present, there are about 1,500 villages that get 16 to 21 hours of electricity supply daily and added that 24-hour power supply will be ensured in these villages soon.

Khattar paid homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at the war memorial and then inspected a parade by contingents of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, the Haryana Police and the National Cadet Corps.

The chief minister said that the nation will always remain indebted to the sacrifices made by 'our brave heroes'.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the world, country and state saw a tough phase.

It is a matter of pride that India has taken a lead in the world in fighting the pandemic as the country's scientists have developed two COVID-19 vaccines, Khattar said, adding that under the massive inoculation drive, launched on January 16, 10 lakh people were covered during the first 10 days.

“In Haryana too, we are carrying out a large-scale vaccination campaign and 1.05 lakh people have so far been administered vaccine shots,” he added.

The chief minister said that in the last six years, the state government has taken various steps to bring a positive change in the administration and provide corruption-free governance to the people.

He said that with an aim to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people, four new medical colleges are being set up at Bhiwani, Jind, Gurgaon and Koriyawas (Narnaul).

Khattar said that apart from this, MBBS seats in medical colleges of the state have been increased from 750 to 1,750. Efforts are being made to further increase seats to 2,000, he added.

The chief minister said that special emphasis has been given on education, skill and employment of youth in the state.

He said that more than 80,000 government jobs have been provided to the youth in the last six years.

Khattar said that the state government has also abolished the system of “Kharchi” (bribe) and “Parchi” (favouritism) in government jobs that prevailed during the time of previous regimes of Haryana. The chief minister said that people are satisfied with the present transparent system of recruitment through which they are getting jobs on merit.

He said special emphasis has been given on education of girls in the State.

He said the state government has enhanced the annual family income limit for a household for qualifying as a beneficiary under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh to ensure maximum eligible families get the benefit of various government schemes.

Khattar said that a fresh survey of such families is being conducted in the state and it will be completed soon.

He said that a scheme would be implemented in the state soon for those families whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh. Under this scheme, efforts would be made to ensure that such families earn at least Rs 1 lakh per annum, he said.

While referring to the various steps taken for the security of women in the state, Khattar said that 16 fast track courts have been set up for speedy trial of crimes against women.

Referring to the success of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in Haryana in 2015, Khattar said that the sex ratio of the state has reached 922 girls for 1,000 boys at present from 871 in 2014. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB