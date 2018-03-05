Harvey Weinstein's accusers pitch for equality at Oscars

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Actresses Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, who have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, walked on the stage at Oscars 2018 to stress on the need to change the culture in Hollywood with focus on diversity and equality.

Apart from handing over the golden statuette to the winners, diversity was celebrated at the 90th Oscars with a special segment at the ceremony, held at Dolby Theatre here on Sunday night.

Host Jimmy Kimmel promised a "night of positivity" while opening the show, and the team did keep its promise.

The actresses got on the stage not to talk about their bad experiences, but how they have led to several movements which are orchestrating a change.

They introduced a segment honouring the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and highlighted the diversity in filmmaking in the year gone by.

"Hi, it's nice to see you all again, it's been a while," Sciorra said before the crowd applauded.

With reference to the women and men who have come forward to support #MeToo and Time's Up, Judd said: "Many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged."

These voices were not only heard, Judd pointed out, but have created a "mighty chorus".

She then expressed hope that the next 90 years of the Academy Awards will "empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusivity, intersectionality -- that's what this year has promised us".

Hayek added: "So we salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked a** and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, race and ethnicity to tell their stories."

They then introduced a pre-taped segment highlighting some of this year's moments of diversity.

From Kumail Nanjiani to Greta Gerwig to Dee Rees to Ava Duvernay to Barry Jenkins to Geena Davis to Mira Sorvino, the stars talked about the importance of representation in Hollywood, with one message -- diversity is the future.

"Everyone is getting a voice to express something that has been happening forever, not only in Hollywood, but in every walk of life," Sorvino said.

Nanjiani addressed the important issue by with a joke.

Referring to the success of "The Big Sick", he said: "Now straight white dudes can watch movies starring me and you relate to me! It's not that hard! You try doing that. I've been doing it my whole life."

The awards gala was aired in India on Star Movies and Star Movies HD.

