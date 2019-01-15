Harvest festival Pongal celebrated in full fervor

This is the time for the festive season in India. Festivals like Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti are being celebrated nationwide. In South India, this season is celebrated as 'Pongal'. People are seen conducting prayers by making 'prashad' which includes boiled rice in a pot and also includes ingredients like sugarcane, rice, jaggery, almonds, cashews etc. As per the traditions, people also make kollam or rangoli. People on this occasion also thronged temples to worship the Sun God. Pongal is the most popular harvest festival which falls in mid-January every year. It marks the auspicious beginning of Uttarayan-the Sun's journey northward.