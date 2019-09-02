Hartalika Teej: Women perform rituals for their husbands' longevity

One of the prime festivals of married women in India, Hartalika Teej is celebrated on September 02 with gaiety and fervour in different parts of the country. The festival is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. Married women fast for marital harmony and unmarried women fast to get a groom of their choice. On this day, women don't sleep or even take water during the day. During fasting, women are allowed to consume food only the next day. There is a 'muhurat' when prayers are performed and fast is kept on Hartalika Teej.