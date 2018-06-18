Harsimrat Kaur questions Kejriwal's silence on Sukhpal Khaira's support to Referendum 2020

Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being silent on his party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira's support to Referendum 2020. She said, "It's disgraceful that a prominent leader of Punjab is supporting people who want to divide India and Kejriwal is not saying a word. Khaira is speaking in the language of which dollar? And which country is giving them dollar. Kejriwal should fire such leaders from his party." Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Punjab leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira came under fire from the opposition after the latter supported Referendum 2020, which called for the creation of Khalistan.