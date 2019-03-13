Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashes out at Gandhi family for being 'anti-Sikhs, anti-Punjab'

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of being "anti-Sikhs" and "anti-Punjab" and said that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru could have easily extended the Punjab border by two kilometers to ensure that the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to be in India. "If Punjab was divided, it was Jawaharlal Nehru's decision, that border could easily have been 2 km more. That way the gurudwara that is in Pakistan could have been here," Badal told ANI.