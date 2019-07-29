Harsimrat Badal shows her satisfaction over Pak's decision of removing Gopal Singh Chawla from PSGPC

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday reacted on removal of Khalistani radical Gopal Singh Chawla from Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC). Showing her satisfaction, she said that Gopal Singh Chawla has relation with Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and it's very sad that Pakistan put Chawla in PSGPC Committee. "I am happy that they removed Chawla from PSGPC Committee under India's pressure," said Badal. Badal also highlighted that because of India's continuous efforts big terrorists like Masood Azhar designated as global terrorists. Ahead of Kartarpur Corridor meeting with Pakistan, Islamabad relented under New Delhi's pressure and removed Khalistani radical Gopal Singh Chawla from PSGPC.