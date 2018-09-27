Harshvardhan Rane to perform in Colombo

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is looking forward to perform in Colombo on Friday.

The "Paltan" actor will enthrall the audience at a dance event, Blockbuster Bonanza.

"It's my first dance performance in Sri Lanka. I'm quite excited and humbled to perform there," Harshvardhan said in a statement.

He had performed at Colours of India festival in Russia recently and has been taking out time preparing for the new show.

"Harshvardhan, who wants to create an impression with his dance act, has been rehearsing for the same taking time from his busy schedule. The actor will be performing on popular Bollywood songs including 'Kheench meri photo', 'Chogada Taara' and 'Hawa hawa'," said a source close to the actor.

