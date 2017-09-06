Harshvardhan Kapoor to star in Abhinav Bindra's biopic

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Harshvardhan Kapoor, who debuted in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Mirzya,' has signed his third movie. Harshvardhan, who is currently busy shooting for Vikramditya Motwane's 'Bhavesh Joshi,' took to Instagram to make the announcement himself. "Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said "Hard Work is a talent." #LetsDoThis," the 'Mirzya' star shared an image with Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and wrote.

Bindra is the first and only Indian to have held both the World and Olympic titles at the same time, a feat he accomplished by capturing the Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, after having won the gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. Meanwhile, it's the season of biopics in Bollywood. In near future, biopics like 'Haseena Parkar' (Shraddha Kapoor), 'Daddy' (Arjun Rampal), Sanjay Dutt biopic (Ranbir Kapoor), Saina Nehwal biopic (Shraddha Kapoor). (ANI)