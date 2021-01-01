Harsh Vardhan reviews preparations ahead of dry-run for coronavirus vaccine in Delhi

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi (India), January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the dry-run for COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a review meeting with the Delhi government officials for the preparations of the mock drill, which is scheduled for January 2.

The minister was speaking to the Delhi government officials via video-conference. He said the procedure of the vaccination drive is similar to the election preparations.

"The procedure of the vaccination drive is the same as the election. In any election, we train people at the booth the same way. We need more manpower so we have to train the people here who can look after the proposed beneficiaries," Vardhan said.

"Over 2,000 master trainers at the national level have been trained. Training at state and district level is underway in over 700 districts," the minister added.

Regarding the target of the vaccination drive, Vardhan said, in this mock drill every detail will be covered.

"Aim of this exercise is to ensure that the minute details are thoroughly researched. Cold storage, temperature, electricity and arrangement of the injections, staff and the challenges, which will come forward during the drive will be studied in the drill," he said.

Vardhan said at least two vaccine makers have sent their applications to Drug Controller and experts for approval and the details are being studied thoroughly. Simultaneously we are preparing the medical staff for the drive.

"Doctors, medical staff, frontline workers who will be working under this drive are listed up and the list will be uploaded on COVID-19 platform," he said.

"The dry-run for coronavirus vaccine will be held at Daryaganj, GTB Hospital and one private hospital in Delhi," he said.

Vardhan hoped that 2021 will be better than 2020. (ANI)