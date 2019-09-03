Harsh Vardhan opts for cycle as mode of transportation to attend 72nd session of WHO SEARO

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan cycled to attend a yoga event from his residence to Hotel Hyatt Regency in Delhi on September 03. He attended Day 2 event of 72nd session of WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia (SEARO). He also took part in yoga session there. Delegates from other countries also participated in the event. WHO South East Asia region has 11 member states including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal. While speaking to mediapersons on the event, Harsh Vardhan said, "The important component of this meeting is that all the delegates and health ministers of this region should take part in physical activities. After this yoga session, we'll go for cycling together. It is very clear that performing physical activity in any form be it yoga, sports, cycling or running leads to healthy body."