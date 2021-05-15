Harsh Vardhan to interact with health ministers of UP, Andhra, MP, Gujarat to review COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will interact with health ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat via video conferencing to review the COVID-19 situation and the progress of the vaccination drive in these states.

"At 3 PM today, I'll be holding a VC with Health Ministers of #UttarPradesh, #AndhraPradesh, #MadhyaPradesh & #Gujarat to review current #COVID19 situation & progress of #COVID19Vaccination drive in their respective States.", tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on the country's coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination drive today.

As many as 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

The number of total cases stands at 2,43,72,907, including 2,04,32,898 recoveries, 2,66,207 deaths, and 36,73,802 active cases.

A total of 18,04,57,579 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the national recovery rate is 83.50 per cent.

12 States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana cumulatively account for 79.7 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry had said. (ANI)