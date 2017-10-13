HarperCollins to publish English edition of Macron's memoir

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) First published in French in November 2016, "Revolution," the bestselling memoir of French President Emmanuel Macron, will be published in English by HarperCollins. The book is expected to be released by Macron himself in December when he is scheduled to visit India as chief guest at the International Solar Alliance Summit.

"Revolution" was first published in November 2016, months before Macron's victory in the presidential election and has since sold over 200,000 copies in the language.

HarperCollins will bring the English edition of this bestselling book to readers in South Asia, alongside a simultaneous release in the UK and Australia by Scribe Publications.

"Revolution" is a compelling statement of values by an important global political leader who has become the flag-bearer of a new kind of politics -- evocative in its scope, ambition and vision of former US President Barack Obama's "The Audacity of Hope".

Siddhesh Inamdar, Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, said: "Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election this year was a defining moment in world politics. Alongside Angela Merkel of Germany, Mr Macron is increasingly seen as the leader of the free world following the change of guard in the United States and Britain's decision to exit the European Union. We at HarperCollins are delighted to publish the English edition of his memoir in South Asia. A number of issues that he addresses in the book -- such as climate change, education, health care and immigration, among others -- will be of particular significance to India and Asia."

In the book, Macron, the youngest president in the history of France, reveals his personal history and his inspirations, and discusses his vision of France and its future in a new world that is undergoing a "great transformation".

--IANS

ss/vm