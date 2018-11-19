HarperCollins India partners ISF for fan outreach programme

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The unbeaten run of the Indian women's cricket team has landed them in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC World T20 and the timing couldn't have been any better for leading publisher HarperCollins India to announce its partnership with Indian Sports Fan (ISF), a community of sports fans for women's cricket outreach programme.

HarperCollins India and ISF together will cater to women's cricket fans from 17 countries with exclusive content, podcasts, chat sessions with the author of a yet-to-be-released book 'Free Hit: The Story of Women's Cricket in India'.

Speaking on the occasion, Suprita Das, author Free Hit said: 'Free Hit dives deep into the lives of a spirited bunch of Indian women cricketers who fought hard for their right to play, overcame sponsorship challenges, corrected gender-based pay gaps and tackled the sheer indifference of cricket administrators along the way."

"It's a story that puts the spotlight on their struggles, victories and adventures in promoting the game and reminds us that they too -- like the men's team -- brought home laurels worth celebrating," she added.

