Harmanpreet, Smriti, Jemimah rise in ICC women's T20I rankings

Dubai, Nov 27 (IANS) After finishing as the second highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded ICC World T20, Harmanpreet Kaur, the India T20I skipper rocketed three slots to reach the No.3 spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player rankings, released here on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet, who aggregated 183 runs including a match-winning 103 in the tournament opener against New Zealand, leads a bunch of India batters making notable advances in the rankings, that include young Jemimah Rodrigues and opener Smriti Mandhana.

Jemimah climbed nine places to a career-best sixth while Smriti vaulted seven places to a career-best 10th after contributing in their team's campaign in the Caribbean, which ended in a 8-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals.

Among others, Australia opener Alyssa Healy, who finished the highest run-getter with 225 runs, has gained four slots to reach the No.8 position in the ICC T20I batter's list led by New Zealand's Suzie Bates and West Indian Stafanie Taylor at No.2.

The other batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Javeria Khan of Pakistan, who has gained seven places to reach a career-best 14th position, and Clare Shillington of Ireland, who has gained one slot to take the 19th slot.

Meanwhile, in the bowlers' list led by Australia's Megan Schutt and India's Poonam Yadav at No.2, New Zealand spinner Leigh Kasperek's seven wickets have lifted her seven places to third position while finalists England's Sophie Ecclestone has moved from 16th to fourth and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole from 12th to sixth place after a seven-wicket effort, which included a hat-trick against South Africa.

Other bowlers to improve their rankings include New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (up 15 places to a career-best seventh), Delisa Kimmince of Australia (up 10 places to eighth), South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (up 11 places to 10th), Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu (up 25 places to a career-best 10th), Shashikala Siriwardene of Sri Lanka (up six places to 17th) and Salma Khatun of Bangladesh (up two places to 14th).

Windies' Deandra Dottin has shot up from fourth to second in the list of all-rounders led by compatriot Stafanie Taylor. She has overtaken Australia's Ellyse Perry and compatriot Hayley Mathews after finishing with 121 runs and 10 wickets in the tournament.

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has advanced one slot to reach fifth position among all-rounders.

In the ICC Women's T20I team rankings, England have overtaken New Zealand to the second position in the list which continues to be topped by Meg Lanning-led Australia with 283 points after their fourth ICC Women's World T20 title.

