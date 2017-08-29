Harmanpreet Kaur: All You Need to Know About The Arjuna Awardee Women Cricketer

She will receive the prestigious award on Tuesday from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi: Indian women’s cricket team member Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as one of the 17 sports persons to receive the Arjuna Award from the President of India.

She will receive the prestigious award on Tuesday from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

“For a sportsperson, any kind of recognition from the government is welcome and it boosts your confidence. Getting Arjuna Award is a dream for any sportsperson,” Harmanpreet said.

“I thank the government for thinking that I am worthy of this award and I am very happy for this. This will motivate me to work even better in future,” she added.

Harmanpreet caught the attention of the world after she smashed unbeaten 171 in the World Cup semifinals against Australia taking India to the finals.

Here are a few facts about the Indian women’s team vice captain.

– Kaur was born to Harmandar Bullar, a volleyball and basketball player on March 8, 1989. Her cricketing academy was 30 kilometers away from her house in Moga, Punjab.

– She began working for Railways in 2014.

– She led the Indian women’s T20 side for the first time against Pakistan in the 2012 T20 Asia Cup final which she eventually won.

– Her 171 not out against Australia in the Women’s World Cup is the second-highest ODI score by an Indian woman. Deepti Sharma’s 188 remains the highest.

View photos Harmanpreet Kaur india More

– She took 9 wickets in a Test match against South Africa at Mysore which India won by an innings.

– She went on to become the first Indian woman cricketer to be signed by the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia on June 2016.

– She is fond of Ajinkya Rahane who is a part of the Indian cricket team.

Kaur has been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s Super League in England because of a shoulder injury. Harmanpreet, who became the first India woman to sign a contract with an overseas T20 league, was the second-highest run-getter for Sydney Thunder in her maiden stint at the Women’s Big Bash in December- January.