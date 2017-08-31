Harmanpreet gifted car for her feat in Women's World Cup

Noida, Aug 31 (IANS) India's woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur was on Thursday awarded a Datsun redi-GO car in recognition of her performance for the country at the ICC Womens Women's Cup recently.

As vice-captain of the team, Harmanpreet led India to the final with her unbeaten knock of 171 against Australia.

Datsun India Vice President Jerome Saigot said in a statement: "Datsun is working hard to help fuel the ambitions of India's young achievers and risers. We are delighted to see women like Harmanpreet make the nation proud."

"We congratulate Harmanpreet for her outstanding contribution during the ICC Women's Championship Trophy 2017 and we are pleased to present her with the redi-GO for her sporting excellence."

"This makes it easier for me to move around for training, but I am excited to take my family for a spin first," Harmanpreet said.

--IANS

