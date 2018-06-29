Harmanpreet becomes second Indian pick in Kia Super League

Lancaster, June 29 (IANS) India's T20 International skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday became the second Indian after her deputy Smriti Mandhana to be signed by a Kia Super League club.

Harmanpreet will play for Lancashire Thunder in the 2018 season of the league, the club announced on Friday.

Earlier this month, Smriti was snapped up by defending champions Western Storm.

Harmanpreet, who became the first Indian player to sign a Big Bash League contract, was slated to play for the Surrey Stars in last year's competition but had to miss out because of a shoulder injury sustained at the 2017 World Cup.

"I am so pleased to sign for Lancashire Thunder ahead of the 2018 Kia Super League," Harmanpreet said.

"I have followed the KSL for a while and I can't wait to finally play in the competition, especially at a stadium like Old Trafford. I have fond memories of playing in England following last summer's ICC Women's World Cup, during which I scored my highest ever international score," she added.

Harmanpreet, 29, is expected to leave for England in mid-July to participate in the tournament that is scheduled to run from July 22 to August 27.

The 2018 season of the tournament will see the six teams play each other in the home-away format - for the first time. The top three will advance to Finals Day at Hove on August 27.

--IANS

tri/bg