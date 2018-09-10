HARMAN refreshes JBL earphones line-up, ropes in PV Sindhu

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (IANS) Samsung Electronics Co. and HARMAN International on Monday refreshed its JBL earphones line-up with four devices and also roped in Olympics medallist and badminton ace PV Sindhu as brand ambassador for its new range of sports earphones in India.

The new range of sports earphones named JBL "Endurance" include the RUN, SPRINT, JUMP and DIVE that cost Rs 1,599, Rs 3,999, Rs 4,799 and Rs 6,999, respectively.

The devices are available at www.JBL.com and online and retail stores, including 350 Samsung brand stores.

"It's an honour to have a sports icon like PV Sindhu associated with JBL. The all-new JBL 'Endurance' earphones are designed for athletes and sportspersons and almost anyone who likes growing fit to their favourite tunes," Sumit Chauhan, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

The wireless earphones include on-ear touch controls embedded on the earphone that gives users the ability to control their music and volume.

"JBL 'Endurance' earphones are ideal for athletes like me, who like to carry their music everywhere. They are designed for a perfect fit and can handle the grit and grind of an athlete's workout perfectly," Sindhu said.

'Endurance' wireless earphones feature up to eight hours of play-time and its "Speed Charge" battery charges one hour of playback in 10 minutes of charge.

SPRINT, JUMP, and DIVE come with with IPX7 waterproofing and can be rinsed clean after sweaty workouts, the company said.

The earbuds' form factor provides stability and safety with "Twistlock" technology and "FlexSoft Comfort Fit" silicon materials to ensure they do not fall out.

