New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Ice Hockey Association of India General Secretary Harjinder Singh was on Wednesday named India's chef de mission for the 23rd Winter Olympic Games to be held PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 9 to 23.

"I hope under your able guidance and leadership, the Indian contingent will do their best in the Games," Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Dhruv Batra wrote in his appointment letter to Harjinder Singh.

--IANS

