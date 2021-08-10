Hariyali Teej 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Sawan Teej

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan is going on. This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds a special significance in Hinduism.

The third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan is called Hariyali Teej or Shravani Teej. The day is considered very special for married couples and is primarily celebrated by women.

Haryali Teej is also popularly known as Chhoti Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Date & Shubh Muharat

This year, Hariyali Teej is falling on Wednesday, 11 August. According to Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi will begin at 06:05 PM on 10 August, and will end at 04:53 PM on 11 August, reported Indian Express.

The first Shubh Muharat or auspicious time to pray will from 04:24 AM to 05:17 AM and another one will be from 02:30 PM to 03:07 PM.

Women celebrate Hariyali Teej by applying mehendi, singing folk songs, and praying for a happy married life. People organize fair like celebrations to mark this auspicious occasions. Newly-married women are presented with gifts including clothes, sweets, green bangles, mehendi, etc, by their in-laws.

Hariyali Teej: Significance

It is believed that Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva but it was not actually very easy and she had to face a lot of hurdles before actually getting to marry him. She took birth multiple times to be able to do this, but couldn't do what she set out to do.

However, when she was born for 108th time, she went to the Himalayas and meditated. She also gave up food and water and survived on dried leaves, ending in her union with Shiva. This day symbolizes the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

However, when she was born for 108th time, she went to the Himalayas and meditated. She also gave up food and water and survived on dried leaves, ending in her union with Shiva. This day symbolizes the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.