Harivansh Narayan Singh Elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Harivansh Narayan Singh of the Janata Dal (United) was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 14 September. He was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post.

The upper house cleared his name with a voice vote.

BJP President JP Nadda had moved the proposal to elect Harivansh Singh as the deputy chairman and his motion was adopted. Later, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced his name.

Congratulating Singh, PM Modi said, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy."

“After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive,” PM Modi added.

Harivansh was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in April 2014. Before entering into the world of politics, he was a journalist for many years. He started as a sub-editor in Dharamyug and went on to work in publications such as Ravivar and Prabhat Khabar. He later became the chief editor of Prabhat Khabar.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sara, Rakul Preet, Simone Named In Drug Probe: NCB DirectorHarivansh Narayan Singh Elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha . Read more on India by The Quint.