Harington not aiming for 'next big Oscar film'

London, May 25 (IANS) The "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington says he is not aiming to get into "that next big Oscar film".

"'Thrones' nicely bookended my 20s, but I'm 30 now," he told Esquire magazine.

"Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that's so synonymous with 'Thrones.' But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it."

Harington, who is in a relationship with former "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie, says he will enjoy the "madness quieting a bit".

"I'd like a few years of relative obscurity."

And after that?

"I don't really aim to get into that next big Oscar film. That's not really my route," he said.

He "might do a comedy next".

The Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" will premiere on Star World and Star World HD in July in India.

