Harikrishna finishes third at Biel Chess Festival

Biel (Switzerland), Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Grand Master Pentala Harikrishnas unbeaten run came to an end as he lost out to Frenchman Etienne Bacrot in the penultimate round of the 50th Biel Chess Festival and finished third in the standings.

The World No. 20 Indian, playing with white pieces on Wednesday, started off aggressively but a simple mistake in the initial phases cost him the game eventually.

Harikrishna tried all the tricks up his sleeve but couldn't save the game as the Frenchman kept mounting pressure and the Indian ultimately had to give in on the 29th move.

"It was a simple error in the starting of the game which was the cause of my loss," Harikrishna said after the match. "It is a bit disappointing as this happened in the very last round of the tournament," he added.

The 31-year-old from Guntur had remained unbeaten throughout eight rounds by registering three wins and five draws, and just one loss in the last round prevented him from the top spot as the tournament culminated.

Harikrishna will now shift his focus to the World Cup which is slated to be held in Georgia from September 2.

The World Cup will feature almost all the top players in the World such as top seed Magnus Carlsen and India's No. 1 Vishwanathan Anand, to name a few.

--IANS

