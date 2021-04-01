Haridwar Kumbh 2021: NMCG develops infrastructure to stop sewage water flowing into Ganga

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), April 01 (ANI): An ancient city located on the banks of River Ganga, Haridwar is expanding rapidly. Being a popular pilgrimage site, the city also witnesses a massive floating population as each day pilgrims come to bathe at the holy river to get rid of their sins. The number of visitors grow manifold during the festivals, especially month-long Kumbh fair. The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has been tirelessly endeavouring to ensure that pilgrims get a cleaner Ganga at this holy site with no flow of sewage water. It has intercepted all major and minor sources of river pollution under the Namami Gange Programme. The key projects in Haridwar have included intercepting major drains falling into the river and diverting them to Sewage Treatment Plants. Kassawan Nullah, one of the biggest drains that would contaminate the river severely has been tapped entirely and diverted to the STP. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tech-equipped expansion of 68 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur is instrumental in treating the sewage load that compounds during the massive festive gatherings like Kumbh. Built at a cost of 230 crore, the STP achieved its current strength a few months ago. Another 14 MLD STP at Sarai, developed a little over a year ago under the Hybrid Annuity Model will add to the comprehensive campaign of protecting and rejuvenating the river. The Kassawan Nullah sewage is also treated at Sarai only. To the Hindus, the Ganga is a sacred river, and any town or city on its banks is believed to be blessed. Haridwar is a paradise for the pilgrims who throng the Ghats of the river to attain nirvana. The government of India through the National Mission for Clean Ganga has not just been providing a cleaner and conducive holy site to them but working in larger interest of all inhabitants along the course of the river.